Amazon Shoppers Call This Air Purifier With 32,000 Five-Star Ratings a 'Game Changer'
We're all impacted by the quality of the air we breathe, but clean, clear air can feel even more significant for people who suffer from allergies or those who reside in communities impacted by wildfires. If you fall into either group, you're likely searching for ways to better cope with the associated symptoms—and you're not alone. Shoppers are eager to share the solutions they have uncovered, and many have experienced relief with this air purifier from Amazon.
Designed by a team based in Southern California, the Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier works to provide high-quality filtration, and it works fast. In just 12 minutes, the air purifier can rid air of 99.97 percent of particles caused by wildfires and allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander in rooms as large as 219 square feet. Once one air filtration cycle is complete, the purifier begins again, allowing up to five cycles to occur in an hour.
"I purchased this air filter because I've become more sensitive to my cat's dander," said one five-star reviewer. "I would wake up with a stuffy/runny nose every morning. Since I've purchased this filter, I wake up completely clear."
"I bought this because of the crazy California wildfires," added another. "I put it in a room that is roughly 200 square feet that reeked of wildfire smoke. I set it on the highest setting and closed the door/windows. Within an hour the smell was gone. I am thoroughly amazed."
The Levoit HEPA air purifier has an award-winning design that's small (8.7 by 8.7 by 16.25 inches), weighs just over 8 pounds, and is available in both white and black. It offers three different fan speeds and a Sleep Mode timer you can set for two, four, six, or eight hours before shutoff—this mode works at a "near silent" decibel, according to the brand. As a note, keep in mind that the filter must be replaced every six months.
"This thing is a game changer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Ever since moving to Texas, I suffer from terrible seasonal allergies. For the past few weeks, my mornings have had me waking up congested and unable to breathe. When I thought of air purifiers, I'd always think of the fancy Dyson ones that cost hundreds of dollars. Then I found this little guy. When it was time for bed, I set the 6 hour timer on Sleep Mode. I woke up this morning with no allergy symptoms—no congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and no sore throat at all! I'm blown away." Join the more than 32,000 shoppers who have rated the Levoit Core 300 with five stars and enhance the air you breathe at home today.