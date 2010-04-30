6 Ways to Look Sharp When Opening Mail
Four Season Design Gingko Letter Opener
A bit of nature hand-cast in copper with a pink-gold finish brings the outdoors in to your desk.
To buy: $30, giftsthatgive.com.
Ameland Letter Opener by Enzo Mari
Junk mail, be afraid. Be very afraid of this gorgeously simple satin-stainless-steel blade.
To buy: $58, unicahome.com.
Asprey Comma Paperknife
Punctuate your bill-sorting with a comma-shaped sterling-silver opener that can double as a sleek sculpture in a modern office.
To buy: $230, asprey.com, or 212-688-1811 to order.
Andrea by Sadek Antique-Brass Letter Opener
With a design that’s fit for a queen—at a flea-market price—this opener suits any desk or decor. Available in 11 other designs.
To buy: $9, distinctive-decor.com.
Christofle Albi Letter Opener
As elegant and classic as heirloom silverware, but better displayed on a desk than hidden in a drawer.
To buy: $110, christofle.com.
Airedelsur Letter Opener
Rustic meets sleek when a bamboo handle is combined with a silver-plated blade for a luxe opener.
To buy: $235, neimanmarcus.com.
