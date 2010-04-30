6 Ways to Look Sharp When Opening Mail

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
Four Season Design
Update your desk set with one of these sleek letter openers.
Four Season Design Gingko Letter Opener

Four Season Design

A bit of nature hand-cast in copper with a pink-gold finish brings the outdoors in to your desk.

To buy: $30, giftsthatgive.com.

Ameland Letter Opener by Enzo Mari

Enzo Mari

Junk mail, be afraid. Be very afraid of this gorgeously simple satin-stainless-steel blade.

To buy: $58, unicahome.com.

Asprey Comma Paperknife

Asprey

Punctuate your bill-sorting with a comma-shaped sterling-silver opener that can double as a sleek sculpture in a modern office.

To buy: $230, asprey.com, or 212-688-1811 to order.

Andrea by Sadek Antique-Brass Letter Opener

Andrea by Sadek

With a design that’s fit for a queen—at a flea-market price—this opener suits any desk or decor. Available in 11 other designs.

To buy: $9, distinctive-decor.com.

Christofle Albi Letter Opener

Christofle Albi

As elegant and classic as heirloom silverware, but better displayed on a desk than hidden in a drawer.

To buy: $110, christofle.com.

Airedelsur Letter Opener

Neiman Marcus

Rustic meets sleek when a bamboo handle is combined with a silver-plated blade for a luxe opener.

To buy: $235, neimanmarcus.com.

