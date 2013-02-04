6 Lovely Letter Openers

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
seejanework.com
Keep your fingers free of paper cuts and make tackling daily snail mail less of a chore with these handy picks.
Silver Desktop Letter Opener

seejanework.com

Classic and sleek, this silvery piece is weighted at one end to counteract the force applied when opening envelopes.

To buy: $15, seejanework.com.

Izola Letter Opener

izola.com

Beautiful and brass, this item is easy to find among pens and pencils and can double as a ruler (marked on either side with measurements).

To buy: $20, izola.com.

Alessi Uselen Letter Opener

fitzsu.com

Its abstract metal form is reminiscent of a hummingbird. A pretty and functional accent to your command center.

To buy: $30, fitzsu.com.

L’Objet Leopard Letter Opener

l-objet.com

Trendy and chic, the 24K animal-print design pops amid rich, black enamel.

To buy: $150, l-objet.com.

Brass Horse Letter Opener

highstreetmarket.com

The trusty stallion looks commanding and regal atop this brass knife; ready to take on whatever your snail mail has in store for you.

To buy: $16, highstreetmarket.com.

Birdie Letter Opener

momastore.org

At first glance, it simply looks like a cheery desk adornment. Its tapered tail actually helps slice open stubborn envelopes without a sweat.

To buy: $12, momastore.org.

