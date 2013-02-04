6 Lovely Letter Openers
Silver Desktop Letter Opener
Classic and sleek, this silvery piece is weighted at one end to counteract the force applied when opening envelopes.
To buy: $15, seejanework.com.
Izola Letter Opener
Beautiful and brass, this item is easy to find among pens and pencils and can double as a ruler (marked on either side with measurements).
To buy: $20, izola.com.
Alessi Uselen Letter Opener
Its abstract metal form is reminiscent of a hummingbird. A pretty and functional accent to your command center.
To buy: $30, fitzsu.com.
L’Objet Leopard Letter Opener
Trendy and chic, the 24K animal-print design pops amid rich, black enamel.
To buy: $150, l-objet.com.
Brass Horse Letter Opener
The trusty stallion looks commanding and regal atop this brass knife; ready to take on whatever your snail mail has in store for you.
To buy: $16, highstreetmarket.com.
Birdie Letter Opener
At first glance, it simply looks like a cheery desk adornment. Its tapered tail actually helps slice open stubborn envelopes without a sweat.
To buy: $12, momastore.org.
