This $20 Leather Conditioner Completely Transformed My Dry, Cracked Old Sofa
I love a good secondhand find. I love it even more when it saves me money. So when I found a West Elm Hamilton leather sofa that usually retails around $3,000 for only $350 online, I jumped on it. After navigating through a series of hoops (responding immediately to the seller, arranging for transportation, and narrowly getting it through my apartment door), I took a breath and was ready to feel proud of myself, but buyer's remorse immediately hit me. The couch looked terrible. It was dry, cracking, and not very soft to the touch.
I immediately started searching for leather conditioners online and stumbled upon Leather Honey's leather conditioner. It had great reviews and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so I decided to go for it. This $20 product completely transformed my leather sofa and banished my buyer's remorse.
Here's why I love Leather Honey's leather conditioner:
It's easy to use.
I was nervous to try a leather conditioner because there's a chance any conditioner will discolor the leather. So I tested a small inconspicuous part of the couch first. When you test a portion, it's common for it to darken a bit, but you're looking for that darkness to fade away. Testing also helped me get a hang of how much conditioner to apply. With this product, a little bit definitely goes a long way.
Leather Honey recommends using a lint-free cloth to apply the conditioner, so I ordered the one that they endorsed to be totally set up for success. Once I saw that my tested portion was soaking up the conditioner without discoloring, I decided to dive in and condition the entire couch. My couch was thirsty. It soaked up this conditioner the same way my winter dry skin soaks up a good thick night cream.
A little goes a long way.
The brand gets its name for a reason. This conditioner is very honey-like, so a coin-sized amount easily does the trick. I have conditioned my three-seater leather couch multiple times with the same 8 oz bottle and I've only used about a fourth of the bottle. If you really want to go all in, Leather Honey also offers a leather cleaner to apply before conditioning.
Leather Honey conditioner is also non-toxic and water-repelling, so it adds a layer of protection to your leather items that I honestly wish the previous owner of my leather couch would have taken advantage of.
It's versatile.
Once I was happy with how my leather couch looked, I realized I had some other leather items around my home that were looking a little thirsty, as well. I used this conditioner on my leather backpack and it happily soaked it up. The Leather Honey conditioner will also work on leather shoes, jackets, and saddles.
Things to keep in mind
If you're a first time leather furniture owner, choosing a leather conditioner that's right for your specific piece can feel overwhelming. Leather Honey offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if the product doesn't work for you or you're unhappy with your test spot, you can return it for a full refund.
Something else you want to keep in mind is that this conditioner does not work on faux leather, suede, or vinyl, so only use this product on authentic leather. And be sure to always spot-test when using a new product on leather furniture.
If you're conditioning an entire couch, it's going to take a while, so be prepared to set aside a good chunk of time to complete this task. Turn on your favorite binge-worthy show and find a comfy spot to sit while you go to work on those leather cushions.
How to clean and condition your leather couch
1. Remove the cushions and vacuum away any debris from the creases of your couch.
2. Clean your leather before conditioning it. Wipe it down with a damp cloth or use a leather-specific cleaner. Afterward, wipe it down with a dry cloth and then let it thoroughly dry.
3. Test a small area to make sure your leather furniture will work well with the conditioner. If the color remains intact and the leather appears hydrated, you're good to go.
4. Apply a quarter-sized amount of conditioner to a lint-free cloth and move in circular motions.
5. Let it dry for a minimum of two hours, but preferably overnight before replacing your cushions and resuming normal couch usage.
FAQs
How often should I condition my leather furniture?
If you really want your leather furniture to look its best, you should condition it once a month.
Why do I need to use a leather-specific product on leather?
Leather is essentially a skin on your couch, so you can't use any old stain cleaner or product to clean it. Doing so will cause your leather to permanently stain or discolor, so it's important to use products that are specifically formulated for this type of material.
How do I treat minor spots, spills, and scratches?
To treat a small stain on your leather furniture, dip a clean cloth into a mixture of warm water and mild dish soap. Wring it out so that it's damp (not wet), and gently rub in circular motions until the stain is out. Always work in circular motions when working with leather.
For grease, butter, or oil stains, wipe away any excess and let it sit. If it doesn't go away on it's own, sprinkle a little baking soda on the spot and wipe it away with a dry cloth.
Regular cleaning and conditioning should take care of any light scratches, although you might want to concentrate your efforts if there is a specific spot you're working toward eliminating.
How do I deal with a persistent or major stain?
If you have a persistent major stain on your leather furniture, it's time to call in the professionals. Contact a leather stain specialist to avoid further damaging your leather.
Are there any products I shouldn't use on leather furniture?
Avoid using harsh chemicals, alcohol, or leather shoe polish on your leather furniture. These can harm or permanently discolor your couch.
I'm so glad I took a chance on this conditioner, because it truly gave new life to my leather sofa. Is your leather couch ready for a refresh? Give Leather Honey's leather conditioner a try.