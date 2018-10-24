A New Study Proves That This Scent Can Calm You Down—6 Science-Backed Ways to Unwind
You’re just one scented candle away from a less stressful day.
You've probably heard before that lavender is a soothing scent, but now we have scientific evidence that the purple flower has the power to calm our nerves. According to a new review published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, sniffing linalool, a fragrant alcohol found in lavender extracts, reduced the signs of anxiety in mice. While we were big fans of lavender's pretty scent before, the news is tempting us to run out and buy every lavender-scented candle and lavender-infused pillow we can find. Ready to chill out in a science-approved way? Stock up on the six soothing, lavender-scented products below.
RELATED: 10 Books to Help You Relax and De-Stress
1
A Luxe Lavender-Scented Candle
If you've been waiting for an excuse to splurge on a highly-coveted Jo Malone scented candle, this is it. More than just a pretty coffee table accessory, this lavender scented candle could help you feel calmer after a long day of work. Now this is retail therapy.
To buy: $67, nordstrom.com.
2
Aromatherapy Heated Pillow
Whether you're dealing with menstrual cramps, sore shoulders, or a stressful day at work, pop this lavender-filled pillow in the microwave for two minutes, then let it melt your worries away. The warmth and aroma join forces for an extra-relaxing heating pad.
To buy: $35, uncommongoods.com.
3
Floral Essential Oil Diffuser
Leave this cute essential oil diffuser on your desk and not only will the adorable design make you smile, but the wafting lavender scent will soothe away stress.
To buy: $25, papersource.com.
4
The Most Soothing Neck Pillow
Spritz lavender spray (sold separately) on the purple section of this travel pillow, and the memory foam will gradually release the relaxing scent during your flight, nap, or car ride. Want to fall asleep to lavender every single night? Order the full-size bed pillow instead.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
5
Calming Lavender Room Spray
A popular brand of essential oils, Aura Cacia also makes a diluted lavender spray that you can spritz on your pillow, linens, gym shoes, or yoga mat.
To buy: $7, target.com.
6
A Real-Life Lavender Plant
Want to skip the candles and sprays and grow a real-life lavender plant? This kit comes with everything you'll need—a paper grow bag, seeds, and potting soil. Our recommendation: set this soothing plant on your bedside table.
To buy: $16, terrain.com.