A New Study Proves That This Scent Can Calm You Down—6 Science-Backed Ways to Unwind

You've probably heard before that lavender is a soothing scent, but now we have scientific evidence that the purple flower has the power to calm our nerves. According to a new review published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, sniffing linalool, a fragrant alcohol found in lavender extracts, reduced the signs of anxiety in mice. While we were big fans of lavender's pretty scent before, the news is tempting us to run out and buy every lavender-scented candle and lavender-infused pillow we can find. Ready to chill out in a science-approved way? Stock up on the six soothing, lavender-scented products below.

