This Incredibly Quiet Tower Fan Is the Reason I've Slept Soundly for 3 Years—and It's Under $55 on Amazon

After three years of use, I can fully attest that the Lasko 2510 Oscillating Tower Fan hits the mark in all of these categories (plus a few more)—and over 14,000 five-star reviewers agree. One of the aspects that I love most is how incredibly quiet the fan stays, no matter what level of air speed I have it on. Whether it's set to speed one, two, or three, it provides a tolerable level of white noise without disturbing sleep, TV time, or even Zoom meetings. "This fan is exactly what I had been hoping for," one reviewer said. "It's really quiet, even on the highest speed. On the highest speed, it does make a noise, but it's not loud or annoying at all. You can only hear it if the rest of the room is completely silent. When it's on the other two levels, there is no noise at all!"