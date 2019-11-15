No matter the time of year, one thing remains constant: (Some) office buildings are just plain freezing. In the summer, the A.C. blasts cool enough to make you want to cuddle up with a blanket in the middle of August, and in the winter, your desk can feel as chilly as the air outside. Sound familiar?

If you’re constantly battling frosty temperatures at work or even in your home office, a mini heater can be a life-saver. Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater from Lasko to keep them warm while getting down to business.

It’s a 200-watt mini space heater that weighs just one pound and is ideal for placing on top of or underneath your workspace to stay warm. At just six inches tall, it has a compact four-by-four-inch footprint to take up as little space as possible. But because the gadget is so petite, it’s purely designed to keep you warm when you’re close by; it’s not capable of heating an entire room.

Not only is the heater a great way to keep your extremities toasty enough to comfortably send off emails and Slack messages all day long, but it’s also energy-efficient. It costs far less than running central heat, and because it has such a low wattage, it won’t affect the circuit breaker if multiple devices are in use.

The portable heater has racked up over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s quiet, great for small spaces, and produces more heat than you’d imagine from its tiny size. “This little heater is great… I set it on top of my computer tower, and the heat bounces off my keyboard tray to make a really warm personal space. I'm very happy with it. Also, it's cool to the touch,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “I am your classic ‘girl in the office who is always cold’ and this has been lovely! It is pretty quiet and actually pumps out a bit more heat than I thought… It's nice and compact too.”

It may be small, but the heater is pretty powerful, according to reviewers. “This tiny little unit really puts out a lot of heat without using a lot of power. My office is often like a meat locker, but instead of freezing, I am toasty warm with my tiny heater. I love it!”

At just $20, the mini space heater is an affordable way to stay warm, even in frigid office conditions. Buy one today from Amazon to make your workspace a bit cozier.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.