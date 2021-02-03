I’m One of the 22,000 Shoppers Obsessed With This Affordable Space Heater

Working from home in the winter has presented me with a few unanticipated challenges—most notably, staying focused from the confines of my freezing bedroom. I've tried my fair share of space heaters, and I'm usually left disappointed by their inability to truly fill a room with warmth.
But last week, I found my perfect match in the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater, and it came just in time: I'm currently sitting cozier than ever, watching a blizzard through the window as it works its magic by my side.
The affordable space heater comes with three intensity levels (including a heat-free fan setting, which I use to dry my nails) and a thermostat feature with 11 temperature options. Both are controlled with user-friendly dials that make it easy to switch up the settings throughout the day. Plus, no matter how high I've turned on the heat, the device's cool-touch exterior ensures I don't burn myself if I mistakenly brush up against it.
To buy: $32; amazon.com.
What really makes the Lasko heater stand out its power relative to its size. It may be the smallest, lightest space heater I've ever owned, but it's also the most effective, housing a 1500-watt heating element within its 5-by-9-inch exterior. The resulting appliance is compact and quiet enough to keep on my desk, but still mighty enough to warm my entire space.
I find comfort in knowing I'm one of over 22,000 Amazon shoppers who are hooked on this space heater. Reviewers are blown away by how well it withstands daily use.
"I love this little heater!! I've used [it] on average five days a week for about eight to 10 hours every day," one wrote. "It just won't quit and has served me well for the last six months. The consistent use hasn't fazed it one bit, as it still works like a dream."
"Do not allow the small size of this heater [to] fool you," said another. "This little thing can crank some heat! It will run you out of the room if you put it on full blast."The black Lasko Ceramic Space Heater is available for just $32 on Amazon. That's a small price to pay to transform your work-from-home setup. Order yours now and you'll even receive it before Valentine's Day.