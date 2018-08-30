Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Replace your furniture and kitchen essentials with Labor Day sales from some of our favorite brands, including West Elm, Anthropologie, Houzz, and Williams-Sonoma.

11 Labor Day Home Sales You Need on Your Radar This Weekend

If you've been itching to upgrade your old couch or replace those dull knives, end the summer on a high note by checking them off your wishlist and adding fun new furnishings to your shopping cart. Labor Day sales come just in time for a fall refresh, and we have our eyes on the best of the best this weekend—furniture, bedding, decor, and kitchen appliances at can't-miss prices.

And while navigating sales can be overwhelming during a holiday weekend, we've made it easy for you to simply shop amazing deals from your favorite retailers—all in one place.

Be sure to bookmark this page so that you can binge-shop and score major deals from these Real Simple-approved brands.

ABC Carpet & Home: Get 20 percent off select furniture, bed and bath, lighting, and mirrors with code summertime until September 3.

All Modern: Use code SHUCKS to save an extra 15 percent off beds, sofas, rugs, bedding, and more until September 4.

Anthropologie: Score an extra 40 percent off sale home items and 20 percent off furniture until September 3.

Hayneedle: Get up to 60 percent off until September 3.

Houzz: Save up to 75 percent off throughout the site until September 5.

Pottery Barn: Receive up to 75 percent off select items or 30 percent off your regular-priced order with code SAVEMORE.

Target: Find furniture pieces up to 30 percent off until September 3.

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 75 percent off furniture, decor, kitchen, and more until September 4.

West Elm: Use the code SAVEMORE for an additional 30 percent off until September 4. Other discounts include 30 percent off $3,000 or more, 25 percent off $1,000 or more, 20 percent off $500 or more, and 15 percent off $100 or more.

Williams-Sonoma: Receive 20 percent off your order with code FALL and enjoy free fast shipping. On Labor Day clearance items, enjoy 30 percent off with code EXTRA.