Ditch Early Morning Sniffles With This Air Purifier That Reviewers Say Makes a Difference in an Hour
One thing that often gets overlooked when trying to improve the cleanliness of your home is a good air purifier. Dusting, vacuuming, and mopping can keep dust and other allergens at bay, but it really takes a great home air cleaner to notice a difference in the air quality. Though purifiers can be pricey, there's one model that hundreds of Amazon reviewers adore that's not only compact, but is currently on sale, too.
Upon setting up the Koios air purifier and letting it run, shoppers were quick to notice improvements in their breathing and home environment. As one person wrote, "I can tell just from running it on full power for an hour that I'm already sneezing a lot less from springtime pollen allergies." This isn't just a fancy fan though, as this Koios machine has three built-in HEPA filters which can successfully remove airborne particles like mold spores, dander, and pollen from your home. And right now it's over 30 percent off.
To buy: $38 (was $55); amazon.com.
While you may have heard the word "HEPA" floating around, you might be wondering what it actually means. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, it stands for "high efficiency particulate air [filter]" and any air purifier featuring a HEPA filter is technically able to suck up 99.97 percent of pollutants out of the air. And reviewers have noticed this model specifically delivers on that promise.
"After several days of operation, it's clear to me that this filter is making a significant difference in the air quality of my living room," wrote one person who had to adjust to working from home with their cat. "My runny eyes are a thing of the past, and my nose is not nearly as stuffy." Others explained that after just one day of use, stuffy noses and itchy eyes were a thing of the past.
Though it's strong, purchasing the air purifier won't mean you have to wave goodbye to a peaceful home. Reviewers have said it's hardly noticeable when it's running throughout the day and quiet enough to not disturb your sleep either. And although it has a special night mode, even its regular settings aren't intrusive.
"I have a loft with concrete floors and ceilings and the noise from inside my apartment can easily echo," explained one reviewer. "I've had the Koios for three nights now and I've slept with no problems at all while it ran on normal mode through the night."
Aside from the HEPA filter, there's science behind why reviewers noticed such a drastic difference. This air purifier from Koios also has a pretty high mark when it comes to its Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values (MERV). Because it can tackle particles that are 0.3 microns or smaller, it earns a 14 at the least, which is a good enough rating for medical settings. So despite its small size, you're still getting a powerful home air cleaner.
Even smoke can be controlled with this little machine. "I live in California where the wildfires are intense (been evacuated five times this year alone)," said one buyer. "I purchased this to take and keep on at work. I immediately felt relieved, I can already feel the smoke being diminished in my office. This is the first time in a week where I haven't had a headache due to smoke!"
Healthy air quality is just as important in a comfy home as a cozy blanket or a cushioned nook, and a compact, quiet machine like Koios' is one of the best ways to clear the air. Shop it now before the price goes back up.