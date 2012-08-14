The Best Kitchen Trash Can for Your Home

By Danielle Claro
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Does yours look like something the cat dragged in? Perhaps it’s time to upgrade to a modern model as sleek as it is smart. Of 50 vetted,* here are five to make you flip your lid.
Big Bargain

Jens Mortensen

Umbra Venti Can

Capacious and indestructible, it has a fingerprint-resistant swing lid that’s undeniably fun to use. Lightweight, so you can easily move it to the deck for an outdoor party. Plastic; 62 liters.

To buy: $35, containerstore.com.

*Sensor trash cans were included in the test, but none emerged as a winner.

Retro Chic

Jens Mortensen

Simplehuman 30L Round Retro Step Can

Well crafted and substantial in painted steel. The wide pedal is strong and precise. A real looker, but at 30 liters, a bit smaller than most full-size cans.

To buy: $100, simplehuman.com.

Under the Sink

Jens Mortensen

Polder Grocery-Bag Trash Can

A step up from the supermarket bag hanging on the cabinet door—and sized perfectly to tuck out of view (and to use aforementioned bag as liner). Handles make it easy come, easy go. Stainless steel and plastic; 11 liters.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Two Bins in One

Jens Mortensen

Simplehuman Deluxe Rectangular Recycler

Divided inside, two-thirds for trash and one-third for bottles. Fits neatly in a corner or against an island. Soft-close lid feels luxe and locks open for rapid-fire cleanup. Stainless steel; 46 liters.

To buy: $180, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Best Overall

Jens Mortensen

Brabantia 50-Liter Touch Bin

Tap the lid and it floats open to reveal a wide mouth for no-spill plate scraping. Bag changing is easy because the entire cover lifts off. Stainless steel; 50 liters.

To buy: $137, wayfair.com.

