The Best Kitchen Trash Can for Your Home
Big Bargain
Umbra Venti Can
Capacious and indestructible, it has a fingerprint-resistant swing lid that’s undeniably fun to use. Lightweight, so you can easily move it to the deck for an outdoor party. Plastic; 62 liters.
To buy: $35, containerstore.com.
Retro Chic
Simplehuman 30L Round Retro Step Can
Well crafted and substantial in painted steel. The wide pedal is strong and precise. A real looker, but at 30 liters, a bit smaller than most full-size cans.
To buy: $100, simplehuman.com.
Under the Sink
Polder Grocery-Bag Trash Can
A step up from the supermarket bag hanging on the cabinet door—and sized perfectly to tuck out of view (and to use aforementioned bag as liner). Handles make it easy come, easy go. Stainless steel and plastic; 11 liters.
Two Bins in One
Simplehuman Deluxe Rectangular Recycler
Divided inside, two-thirds for trash and one-third for bottles. Fits neatly in a corner or against an island. Soft-close lid feels luxe and locks open for rapid-fire cleanup. Stainless steel; 46 liters.
To buy: $180, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Overall
Brabantia 50-Liter Touch Bin
Tap the lid and it floats open to reveal a wide mouth for no-spill plate scraping. Bag changing is easy because the entire cover lifts off. Stainless steel; 50 liters.
To buy: $137, wayfair.com.