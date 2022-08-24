Everything I'm Shopping From This Luxe Home Brand's Latest Collection to Achieve the Popular Neutral Aesthetic

When it comes to decorating your home, few color families have the same calming, airy feel as neutrals, which have become the go-to aesthetic in the home styling world. This design has been gaining popularity everywhere from Pinterest to Etsy thanks to its soothing effects and luxurious feel. These cool tones are a primary color in my own home, but to truly lean into the trend, I'm shopping at one furniture and home decor site in particular.

Jenni Kayne Home has long established itself as the premier home shop for this monochromatic look. Its design offerings are full of white, cream, beige, tan, and natural wood hues that make up this "neutral aesthetic" that shoppers everywhere are embracing for every room of their home. The term has even been recognized by Google as a rising trend over the past month that's continuing to pick up steam—and the new home collection from Jenni Kayne fits it to a T.

Neutral Aesthetic Home Decor at Jenni Kayne

To buy: $345; jennikayne.com.

To add to my home's warm yet neutral feel, I'm eyeing this throw. Since cozy season is (finally) right around the corner, the soft and warm alpaca and merino wool fabrics in this blanket look like exactly what I'll be reaching for while reading a book on a crisp Sunday afternoon. The handmade throw is woven in cream and offset with gray tonal stripes for a classic look that can easily fit in with most color schemes. The generous size (50 inches by 70 inches) makes it ideal for sharing the warmth, too. Plus, it matches perfectly with the brand's equally snuggly pillows.

To buy: $1,990; jennikayne.com.

My favorite piece from this collection is the armchair. Made out of certified teak wood, this focal piece is deep enough (it measures: 31.5 inches wide by 33.5 inches deep by 26.75 inches tall) to sink into and lounge in comfortably all day long. The hardware on the chair is corrosion-resistant, so it can be dragged outside for a few worry-free hours in the sun whenever you feel like taking your lazy afternoon outdoors. And the overstuffed cushions are made with materials resistant to stains and the elements, too.

To pull together the look in smaller but still effective ways, I'm also shopping the brand's River Rug, which has a tweed-like effect to it. The jute rug has warmer auburn browns mixed with taupe and cream colors to add depth and dimension that will anchor any room. And even smaller touches, like these storage baskets for throws (or, more realistically in my house, dog toys) and the one-of-a-kind Wide Gourd Vase, pull everything together.

Check out Jenni Kayne Home's new collection to select your own favorite pieces to embrace the neutral aesthetic today.

To buy: $475; jennikayne.com.

To buy: $125; jennikayne.com.

To buy: $2,295; jennikayne.com.

To buy: $995; jennikayne.com.