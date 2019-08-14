Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This Deodorizing Trash Can With 5,000 Five-Star Reviews

Image zoom amazon.com

Amazon shoppers are serious about their trash cans. If a garbage container isn’t up to snuff, they’ll be sure to let everyone know in the reviews section. On the flip side, it’s almost guaranteed that they’ll post positive reviews when a bin exceeds their expectations, which is why my eyes perked up when I noticed the more than 5,000 five-star reviews attributed to the set of two iTouchless 13 Gallon and 2.5 Gallon Sensor Trash Cans.

Featuring motion sensors, odor filters, and a lifetime warranty, the iTouchless trash can duo is the number one best-seller in Amazon’s Commercial Trash Cans category, having kept shoppers’ kitchens, bathrooms, and office spaces looking and smelling clean. They’re also incredibly sanitary—thanks to their sensor technology, all it takes is a wave of the hand to open the lid and quickly discard of trash. Plus, the sensors can be powered either with batteries or by plugging the cans into an outlet using an AC power adapter.

If you’re doubting anyone could say that much about a trash can, just check out the reviews. “I know it’s a garbage can but I LOVE it,” wrote one shopper of the 13-gallon trash can. “I bought 2—one for trash and one for recycling. I love the squarer shape and can fit both side by side in my kitchen. It has totally helped my family actually recycle having it so conveniently located. (Yes they’re lazy.) The step cans never lasted in our house—always breaking so the automatic lids are great!”

iTouchless 13 Gallon and 2.5 Gallon Sensor Trash Cans

To buy: $98; amazon.com.

Other reviewers rave about the cans’ replaceable odor filters, which absorb the smell of trash rather than masking it. “I have had this for several years now and it always works as expected,” one wrote. “The batteries have only been changed twice. The only time I notice a smell is when I have put food in it and it needs to be changed. And I only notice the smell when I open it to add other things!”

RELATED: Here's Exactly How to Conquer All Household Odors

You can buy the set of two stainless steel trash cans for $98 on Amazon. That’s clearly an investment, but as shoppers have pointed out, they’re sure to last for years upon years.