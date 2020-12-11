Amazon Shoppers ‘Don’t Want to Leave Their Beds’ After Sleeping With This Fluffy Comforter

Wrapping yourself up in a comforting blanket is a major component of a good night’s rest. While top-quality comforters can be pricey, there are plenty of affordable options on Amazon that get the job done just as well. The highly rated goose down-alternative comforter from Italian Luxury is a prime example—it has thousands of perfect ratings from satisfied shoppers, and prices start at just $33.
If you struggle with allergies, this ultra-soft comforter may be the perfect solution. Its hypoallergenic properties protect against mold, mildew, and other irritants. What’s more, it’s designed to stand the test of time (and countless runs through the washing machine) due to its precise stitching and sturdy hems. The lightweight blanket can be used throughout every season and is breathable enough to keep night sweats to a minimum, according to reviewers.
Three different comforter sizes are available—twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king—with prices varying depending on color selection and size. Each one will easily fit inside your duvet cover, though it’s quilted diamond design is stylish enough to stand alone.
To buy: From $33; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have written glowing reviews about the bedding, sharing it’s “fluffy and lightweight” feel has made it all the more difficult to get out of bed in the morning. Several reviewers have also noted it’s a great option for pet owners, since hair doesn’t stick to it whatsoever.
“It is so soft and fluffy, it feels like it belongs in a luxury hotel,” wrote one reviewer. “It keeps me warm in the winter but doesn’t trap heat. I am one of those people who needs a blanket to sleep no matter how hot it is, and this comforter does not make me feel hot, even on the hottest days! It also washes really well—I have had many stains from kids and dogs that have washed out great, and it looks brand new after every wash.”
Another said, “I decided to upgrade our comforter previous to this one, and let me tell you, an upgrade it was! I didn't actually expect this to be of such great quality because of the price, but I was mistaken for sure! There's some like it out there for $100-plus easily, so this was a fantastic find!”
