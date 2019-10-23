7 Home Items Interior Designers Always Buy on Amazon

Image zoom amazon.com

It’s no secret that you can shop just about anything on Amazon. While you may turn to the handy online retailer for everyday basics like closet organizers and reusable food storage bags, don’t forget about its wide selection of home decor, furniture, and accessories.

In fact, Amazon even has its own in-house home brands, including mid-century modern Rivet and traditional Stone & Beam. Needless to say, the retailer offers just about every style of home decor you could imagine—from established names and lesser-known brands alike—and interior designers certainly take advantage of the convenient digital marketplace.

Whether they’re shopping for renovation essentials or space-saving furnishings, even home decor pros love the convenience and variety Amazon provides. Case in point: Interior designers Becky Shea, Ginny Macdonald, and Chris Stout-Hazard all turn to Amazon to source stylish decor, furniture, and home essentials for their projects.

Curious what items they always add to their carts? Ahead, discover seven interior designer-approved home picks you can shop on Amazon.