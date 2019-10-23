7 Home Items Interior Designers Always Buy on Amazon
Shop all their picks for under $100.
It’s no secret that you can shop just about anything on Amazon. While you may turn to the handy online retailer for everyday basics like closet organizers and reusable food storage bags, don’t forget about its wide selection of home decor, furniture, and accessories.
In fact, Amazon even has its own in-house home brands, including mid-century modern Rivet and traditional Stone & Beam. Needless to say, the retailer offers just about every style of home decor you could imagine—from established names and lesser-known brands alike—and interior designers certainly take advantage of the convenient digital marketplace.
Whether they’re shopping for renovation essentials or space-saving furnishings, even home decor pros love the convenience and variety Amazon provides. Case in point: Interior designers Becky Shea, Ginny Macdonald, and Chris Stout-Hazard all turn to Amazon to source stylish decor, furniture, and home essentials for their projects.
Curious what items they always add to their carts? Ahead, discover seven interior designer-approved home picks you can shop on Amazon.
1
Generic Wall Mounted Vintage Wooden Coat Hooks
“These are some of my favorite hooks and I have a paper trail to prove it!” says Shea. She recommends using them in bathrooms, entryways, and mudrooms to hold everything from towels and handbags to scarves and hats. “They're practical and so cute at the same time.”
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
2
Baskets of Africa Fair Trade Ghana Bolga African Market Basket
“I love styling with baskets because they can be used in pretty much any room of the house,” Macdonald explains, citing this handmade, woven option as one of her faves. “The living room is a great place for extra throw blankets or magazines. In the bathroom you can use them for extra toilet paper rolls, and in the bedroom I use them for storing books.”
To buy: $41; amazon.com.
3
Bulbrite LED Light Bulb
“While there are many ways to spend your decor budget, good lighting is often overlooked,” Stout-Hazard says. “The trick is to buy simple, inexpensive halogen track kits at your local home improvement store, and then immediately throw away those halogen bulbs. Instead, use these (admittedly pricey) LED replacement bulbs. They have a high color reproduction rating, are fully dimmable, and have an extremely narrow angle of throw, creating a dramatic spotlighting effect for highlighting artwork and creating sexy light puddles on the floor.”
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
4
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
“I'm a huge fan of Aesop's plant-based initiatives. I especially love how they package their soaps and lotions so you'll see these in all the bathrooms and kitchens we design,” Shea explains. “It adds a bit of edge while also serving a purpose daily.”
To buy: $57; amazon.com.
5
Brightech Leaf Touch LED Floor Lamp
“This brass standing lamp has a vintage vibe about it and can be used as a reading light next to a cozy reading nook or over a writing desk,” Macdonald says. “The touch aspect is super convenient too.”
To buy: $55; amazon.com.
6
Spirit Quest Supplies Bodhi Blanket
“Colorful, casual, and an easy way to build a world traveler vibe, these blankets can be found in a wide range of sizes and patterns,” Stout-Hazard says. “Amazon has a good range of options from various vendors, but move fast as they can sell out of colors quickly,” he adds.
To buy: $35; amazon.com.
7
Rivet Round Storage Basket Side Table
“I'm obsessed with this side table,” says Shea, who suggests placing a small lamp, candle, or vase on the table to dress it up in a living or family room. “One of the details I find most fun about this table is the integrated woven basket. It's great for storing TV remotes,” she adds. “I hate seeing remotes out in the open, so this becomes an incredible stash location for those day to day tech products you don't necessarily want to see but want easy access to.”
To buy: $74 (was $81); amazon.com.