10 Interior Design Secrets Only the Pros Know 

It's a common misconception that mixing pieces of different styles is a big no-no. However, designer Emily Henderson assures us that we can—there's just one trick to keep in mind. "The truth is, you can mix almost any style as long as the pieces work well within your chosen color palette (I’d say three to four colors work best)," she explains.

"You should, of course, consider materials and silhouettes (everything should look like they are at least cousins, share some similar design DNA) but keeping your colors consistent is the safest bet for making your space look put together.”

—Emily Henderson, Emily Henderson Design