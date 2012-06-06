The Best Insect Repellent Options
Best for Large Yards
Flowtron Outdoor Insect Killer
This powerful electric zapper works on all bugs and protects up to one acre (!). Use an outdoor extension cord to place it away from the patio. (Yes, it makes noise when fulfilling its mission.)
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
Best for Standing Water
Mosquito Dunks
Birdbaths, gutters, and swampy areas are where mosquitoes breed. Drop one of these two-inch organic rings into any depth of water to scare away pests and kill larvae within a 100-foot radius.
To buy: $10 for six, lowes.com.
Best for the Table
Citronella Bucket Candle
This four-inch textured candle releases a light, plant-based scent that’s effective but not overpowering, so it won’t interfere with the savory aroma of your grilled feast.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Best for the Bite-Prone
Off! Clip-On
If you’re a mosquito magnet, attach this three-inch device to your pocket or belt loop. It silently emits repellent through a fan.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Best for Small Yards
Dynatrap III Insect Eliminator
Bugs are drawn into this 12-inch plug-in lantern by a UV light, then dropped into a holding area, which you empty later (containment makes this usable indoors). Covers a half acre.
To buy: $129, frontgate.com.
Best Swatter
Charcoal Companion Amazing Bug Zapper
This high-tech swatter is as fun as it is, well, twisted. Electrified netting lets you swing and zap. Despite the safety lock, it’s better for homes without small kids.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.