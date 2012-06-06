The Best Insect Repellent Options

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Here, six wily weapons in the War on Bugs that let you skip the sticky sprays and enjoy the great outdoors itch-free.
Best for Large Yards

Jens Mortensen

Flowtron Outdoor Insect Killer

This powerful electric zapper works on all bugs and protects up to one acre (!). Use an outdoor extension cord to place it away from the patio. (Yes, it makes noise when fulfilling its mission.)

To buy: $50, amazon.com.

Best for Standing Water

Jens Mortensen

Mosquito Dunks

Birdbaths, gutters, and swampy areas are where mosquitoes breed. Drop one of these two-inch organic rings into any depth of water to scare away pests and kill larvae within a 100-foot radius.

To buy: $10 for six, lowes.com.

Best for the Table

Jens Mortensen

Citronella Bucket Candle

This four-inch textured candle releases a light, plant-based scent that’s effective but not overpowering, so it won’t interfere with the savory aroma of your grilled feast.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.

Best for the Bite-Prone

Jens Mortensen

Off! Clip-On

If you’re a mosquito magnet, attach this three-inch device to your pocket or belt loop. It silently emits repellent through a fan.

To buy: $14, amazon.com.

Best for Small Yards

Jens Mortensen

Dynatrap III Insect Eliminator

Bugs are drawn into this 12-inch plug-in lantern by a UV light, then dropped into a holding area, which you empty later (containment makes this usable indoors). Covers a half acre.

To buy: $129, frontgate.com.

Best Swatter

Jens Mortensen

Charcoal Companion Amazing Bug Zapper

This high-tech swatter is as fun as it is, well, twisted. Electrified netting lets you swing and zap. Despite the safety lock, it’s better for homes without small kids.

To buy: $20, amazon.com.

