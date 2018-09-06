5 Genius Products Changing the Way You Make Your Bed
You won't be able to resist making your bed.
If there's anything you should do every morning, it's make your bed because a well-made bed sets a fresh start for the day. While making the bed might be the least appealing task in the morning, you can easily swap out a few bedding items that will make this to-do item less of a chore. Below are five innovators that will make the act of making your bed something to look forward to.
1
Urban Outfitters Reversible Duvet Cover
For those who want a more versatile look, a reversible duvet cover like this one from Urban Outfitters means more ways to show off your style as it changes throughout the year. Bring a punch of personality to your bedding style with this floral cover or tone it down with the solid side.
To buy: Cabbage Rose Duvet Cover, $119; urbanoutfitters.com.
2
Crane and Canopy Comforter
Unlike many other comforters made of polyester or goose down, this hypo-allergenic cotton-filled cotton comforter features naturally-lofted cotton fill that provides the same warming properties of natural goose down and is breathable for humid weather. It's also machine washable, features four corner tie loops to secure the duvet cover to prevent shifting and bunching, so your bed won’t look lumpy after a good night’s sleep.
To buy: $149; craneandcanopy.com.
3
Parachute Fitted Sheet
If you use a high-quality duvet cover, ditch the top sheet for a cozy night’s sleep. These percale luxury sheets from Parachute come with the option to purchase without the top sheet for a no-fuss morning when making your bed.
To buy: From $60; parachutehome.com.
4
Crane and Canopy Duvet Cover
This versatile Nova duvet cover allows you make the perfect bed in 80% less time. With its 2-in-1 design, the Nova duvet cover brings the flat sheet and duvet cover together to create the look of a perfectly layered bed. It also features four interior corner ties that fasten to the comforter and has a zipper that eliminates the hassle of buttons or ribbon ties.
To buy: From $35; craneandcanopy.com.
5
Buffy Comforter
If you deal with night sweats, a partner who prefers a different temperature, or can't stand an ultra-heavy comforter, you've just found your new bedding best friend. Meet Buffy, a spa-like comforter made with organic eucalyptus, which smells just as great as it feels while you're snoozing. Plus, you can try it out for free and return it if you don't like it.
To buy: From $120; buffy.com.