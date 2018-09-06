5 Genius Products Changing the Way You Make Your Bed

Image zoom Pexels

If there's anything you should do every morning, it's make your bed because a well-made bed sets a fresh start for the day. While making the bed might be the least appealing task in the morning, you can easily swap out a few bedding items that will make this to-do item less of a chore. Below are five innovators that will make the act of making your bed something to look forward to.

RELATED: How to Build the Warmest, Coziest, Winter Bed