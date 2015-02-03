6 Winter Essentials for Indoors and Out
Quilted Ice Scraper Glove
Keep your fingers warm while brushing the snow off your car. Simply insert your hand in the oversized mitten and grab ahold of the handle inside to dust off the build-up.
To buy: $15, plowhearth.com.
Featured February 2015
Crane Mini Fireplace Heater
Bring the warmth and coziness of an open fire to any room. Enjoy the embers’ glow with or without the heat powered on, and feel at ease knowing it remains cool to the touch at all times.
To buy: $90, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier
Battle infectious germs and a dry room with just one flick of a switch. The UV technology of this humidifier kills up to 99.9 percent of the unwanted visitors (mold, fungus, viruses, etc.) in your home.
To buy: $75, honeywellcomfort.com.
Cold Weather Survival Kit
Drive easy knowing you have all that you’d need in case of an emergency. This kit includes everything from survival blankets and body warmers to lifesaving food and water.
To buy: $84, wayfair.com.
RoyalMink Heated Blanket
Curl up with a blanket that brings the heat. With more than 20 settings, you can find the temperature that suits you best. And with auto shut-off, you don’t have to worry during your warm night’s sleep.
To buy: $88 for full, sunbeam.com.
Secure Step Stair Treads
To avoid an accidental fall or dragging more snow into the house, apply these treads to your front door stairs. The mailman and neighbors will thank you for the extra traction.
To buy: $22 for 9 by 36 inches, improvementscatalog.com.
