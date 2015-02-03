6 Winter Essentials for Indoors and Out

Don’t let the frigid weather keep you from being in good spirits. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to skip the winter blues.
Quilted Ice Scraper Glove

plowhearth.com

Keep your fingers warm while brushing the snow off your car. Simply insert your hand in the oversized mitten and grab ahold of the handle inside to dust off the build-up.

To buy: $15, plowhearth.com.

Crane Mini Fireplace Heater

bedbathandbeyond.com

Bring the warmth and coziness of an open fire to any room. Enjoy the embers’ glow with or without the heat powered on, and feel at ease knowing it remains cool to the touch at all times.

To buy: $90, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier

honeywellcomfort.com

Battle infectious germs and a dry room with just one flick of a switch. The UV technology of this humidifier kills up to 99.9 percent of the unwanted visitors (mold, fungus, viruses, etc.) in your home.

To buy: $75, honeywellcomfort.com.

Cold Weather Survival Kit

wayfair.com

Drive easy knowing you have all that you’d need in case of an emergency. This kit includes everything from survival blankets and body warmers to lifesaving food and water.

To buy: $84, wayfair.com.

RoyalMink Heated Blanket

sunbeam.com

Curl up with a blanket that brings the heat. With more than 20 settings, you can find the temperature that suits you best. And with auto shut-off, you don’t have to worry during your warm night’s sleep.

To buy: $88 for full, sunbeam.com.

Secure Step Stair Treads

improvementscatalog.com

To avoid an accidental fall or dragging more snow into the house, apply these treads to your front door stairs. The mailman and neighbors will thank you for the extra traction.

To buy: $22 for 9 by 36 inches, improvementscatalog.com.

