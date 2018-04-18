IKEA’s App TaskRabbit Just Revealed a Security Breach
Everything you need to know to keep your info safe.
Update: Since this article was published, the TaskRabbit site and app are now back up and running. You can read a full statement and update from the company's CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot here.
Yesterday, IKEA's recently acquired app TaskRabbit announced that it was investing a cyber-security incident. Last fall, IKEA bought TaskRabbit, a San Francisco-based company that helps connect IKEA shoppers with individuals who can help them assemble their new IKEA purchases, move furniture, and set up their space. Now, the TaskRabbit app and website have been shut down as the company investigates the potential security breach.
According to the security update on taskrabbit.com, the company says it is working with an outside cyber-security firm and law enforcement to address the situation. In the meantime, if you already had a request for furniture assembly entered on the site, a large team from TaskRabbit is now coordinating pending tasks over the phone. Also, any Tasker who was unable to complete a task scheduled for Monday, April 16 will be appropriately compensated by the company.
RELATED: Yet Another Facebook Hoax Is Circulating, and It Can Trick You Into a False Sense of Security
While the company is still looking into exactly what information may have been compromised in the breach, it does offer a few simple ways for TaskRabbit users to protect themselves. "As an immediate precaution, if you used the same password on other sites or apps as you did for TaskRabbit, we recommend you change those now," the company suggests. Once the site and app are back up, you'll also be able to change the password for your TaskRabbit account. Until then, keep an eye on taskrabbit.com for updates and always follow these password security tips to help keep your info safe.