IKEA’s App TaskRabbit Just Revealed a Security Breach

Update: Since this article was published, the TaskRabbit site and app are now back up and running. You can read a full statement and update from the company's CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot here.

Yesterday, IKEA's recently acquired app TaskRabbit announced that it was investing a cyber-security incident. Last fall, IKEA bought TaskRabbit, a San Francisco-based company that helps connect IKEA shoppers with individuals who can help them assemble their new IKEA purchases, move furniture, and set up their space. Now, the TaskRabbit app and website have been shut down as the company investigates the potential security breach.

According to the security update on taskrabbit.com, the company says it is working with an outside cyber-security firm and law enforcement to address the situation. In the meantime, if you already had a request for furniture assembly entered on the site, a large team from TaskRabbit is now coordinating pending tasks over the phone. Also, any Tasker who was unable to complete a task scheduled for Monday, April 16 will be appropriately compensated by the company.