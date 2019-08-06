17 Secrets for Shopping IKEA Like a Pro

The last section before exiting through the warehouse and checkout is our favorite room at IKEA, because they have—wait for it—real live plants. From tiny succulents to ferns to bonsai trees and large indoor and outdoor plants, you can green up your space for way less than what similar plants would cost you at your local flower market or plant nursery. The stickers on each planter tell you how much sunlight and water the plant requires, making it manageable for even gardening newbies. In the same section, you can snatch up adorable baskets and planters for your new leafy guys that will diversify your space with different textures and layers.