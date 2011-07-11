9 Cool Ice Cube Trays
Cool Jazz Guitar Ice Kabob Tray
Rock out in the summer sun with an ice cold beverage courtesy of these guitar-shaped cubes and stirrers.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Cool Beans Coffee Bean Ice Tray
Get an extra caffeine jolt by freezing leftover java into bean-shaped cubes and dropping them into your homemade iced latte. No watered down iced coffee from this barista!
To buy: $10, walmart.com.
Citrus Sippers Ice Cube Tray
Add an extra kick to your drink with these ice kabobs holding citrus-shaped cubes. Want something different? Freeze juice for an easy-to-make refreshing ice pop.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Ice Cubes for Bottled Water
Keep water chilled when you're on-the-go. This brilliant tray molds ice into long sticks that can easily slip through the narrow mouth of a water bottle.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Angelfish Ice Box Buddy Mold
Turn your punch bowl into a fish bowl. Freeze these six-inch angelfish and watch your signature drink become an unexpected party prop.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Have a Nice Day Ice Tray
You can’t help but be a glass-half-full kind of thinker with these big smiles staring up at you.
To buy: $9, gadgetsandgears.com.
Cool Jewels Ice Cube Tray
Add temporary bling to your drink with these jewel-shaped cubes.
To buy: $7, amazon.com.
King Cube Silicone Ice Cube Trays
For those who prefer their cocktails extra cold, these two-inch cubes will do the trick. Add some pizzazz to the frozen blocks by plopping refreshing berries into the mold.
To buy: $17 for two, williams-sonoma.com.
Ice Orb Ice Cube Tray
The ultimate double-duty freezer tool: The unique vertical ice cube tray lets you make up to 21 ice cubes; the built-in storage bucket lets you chill a bottle of wine or pint of ice cream while on the patio.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
