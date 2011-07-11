9 Cool Ice Cube Trays

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Add a splash of fun to summertime drinks with ice cubes in unique shapes and sizes.
Cool Jazz Guitar Ice Kabob Tray

Rock out in the summer sun with an ice cold beverage courtesy of these guitar-shaped cubes and stirrers.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Featured July 2011

Cool Beans Coffee Bean Ice Tray

Get an extra caffeine jolt by freezing leftover java into bean-shaped cubes and dropping them into your homemade iced latte. No watered down iced coffee from this barista!

To buy: $10, walmart.com.

Citrus Sippers Ice Cube Tray

Add an extra kick to your drink with these ice kabobs holding citrus-shaped cubes. Want something different? Freeze juice for an easy-to-make refreshing ice pop.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Ice Cubes for Bottled Water

Keep water chilled when you're on-the-go. This brilliant tray molds ice into long sticks that can easily slip through the narrow mouth of a water bottle.

To buy: $12, amazon.com.

Angelfish Ice Box Buddy Mold

Turn your punch bowl into a fish bowl. Freeze these six-inch angelfish and watch your signature drink become an unexpected party prop.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

Have a Nice Day Ice Tray

You can’t help but be a glass-half-full kind of thinker with these big smiles staring up at you.

To buy: $9, gadgetsandgears.com.

Cool Jewels Ice Cube Tray

Add temporary bling to your drink with these jewel-shaped cubes.

To buy: $7, amazon.com.

King Cube Silicone Ice Cube Trays

For those who prefer their cocktails extra cold, these two-inch cubes will do the trick. Add some pizzazz to the frozen blocks by plopping refreshing berries into the mold.

To buy: $17 for two, williams-sonoma.com.

Ice Orb Ice Cube Tray

The ultimate double-duty freezer tool: The unique vertical ice cube tray lets you make up to 21 ice cubes; the built-in storage bucket lets you chill a bottle of wine or pint of ice cream while on the patio.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

