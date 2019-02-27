How to Organize Shoes: Our Best Tips Ever

Image zoom Bryan Gardner

Love them or hate them, you have to have shoes. More than likely, you have several pairs, as does everyone else in your household. All these pairs of shoes, large or small, add up to one giant organizing problem, especially if you live in close quarters or have to add things like snow boots or specialized exercise shoes to the mix.

Keeping all this footwear corralled can feel like an uphill battle, but there are plenty of tricks and secrets to making it a bit easier. Over the years, Real Simple has written up plenty that go beyond over-the-door organizers and shoe racks (though, if you have the space, those are tried-and-true solutions). Here are some of the best tips for how to organize shoes, for everything from controlling closet chaos to safely storing them away for the season.