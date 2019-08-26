5 Ways to Make Your Bed Cozier (for Those Who Plan to Hibernate Until Spring) 

If you sleep soundly in the summer with the thinnest, airiest duvet imaginable, it's time to switch out the insert for something with a little more substance. When it comes to warmth that's still breathable (important for those who tend to sweat at night!), down or a down alternative is your best bet. For the warmest, yet most lightweight duvet, look for one labeled "all down" or "100% down."

Check out the fill power: On the packaging of most down duvets, you'll notice a rating for "fill power," which is essentially a measurement of the down's fluffiness. For winter, you'll want one with a fill power of around 600 to 800.

