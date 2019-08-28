Here's Exactly How to Score Free Samples on Amazon—Including Popular Beauty Products

Image zoom amazon.com

While Amazon has officially ended its sample box program, there are still plenty of free goodies to score.

Shoppers can get their hands on free samples of snacks, beauty products, pet supplies, and much more that retail for upwards of $100 through Amazon’s under-the-radar Product Sampling program. If that sounds too good to be true, think again—and read on for all of the details.

Both Prime members and non-members can take advantage of Amazon’s free sample offer by simply signing up for the program. First, you’ll have to create an Amazon account if you don’t already have one (this does not require a Prime membership—though you might as well sign up for a free 30-day trial while you’re at it to score complimentary two-day shipping and tons of other perks). From there, head on over to the Sampling Preferences page to opt in to the program.

While you’re there, you’ll be prompted to check the product categories that interest you and that’s it! Shoppers can select one or all of the following departments: Food and beverage, women’s beauty, men’s grooming, cat food and supplies, dog food and supplies, baby products, sports nutrition, health and wellness, feminine care, household essentials, and office supplies. And there’s no obligation to review or purchase items.

While opting in does put you on the retailer’s radar, there’s no guarantee you’ll receive freebies, an Amazon representative told RealSimple.com. But considering just how simple it is to sign up and choose your favorite categories, you’ve got nothing to lose!

Curious about what you might receive in the mail? Items like Meghan Markle’s must-have eyelash growth serum from RevitaLash and OxiClean’s top-rated laundry whitener and stain remover are just a few of the goodies that lucky customers have received in the past. You can find a range of the items on Amazon’s Product Sampling page, or check out some past products that have been eligible for free samples below.

