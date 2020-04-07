5 Household Items You Should Get Rid of Immediately

You've probably heard it before, but it bears repeating: porous kitchen sponges are the ultimate breeding ground for germs. And with new research indicating that the old cleaning-sponges-in-the-microwave trick doesn't really work, the only solution is to replace your sponge more often. You'll avoid spreading E. coli and salmonella to every dish you think you're washing—making it well-worth stocking up on this cleaning essential.

How often: At least once a week. Or consider an alternative sponge, like this silicone scrubber.