This Clever Storage Solution Is Made for Your Stairs

If you were to think of the best place to store items in your home, chances are that your mind would go straight to the garage or closet, not the staircase. But there's one unconventional basket that might change your outlook on organizing.
The Household Essentials woven wicker basket is specially made to fit on stairs thanks to its unique cut-out design. The accessory can either be carried up and down as you please, or kept in one spot indefinitely. Its foldable handles make transporting loose items and tidying up for deep-cleaning days so much easier.
Shop now: $43 (was $71); amazon.com.
If you have kids at home, shoppers say the basket can also be an extremely handy tidying tool. Simply place any toys, school electronics, or random chargers lying around the house into the basket for kids to put away. You'll avoid some unnecessary steps on your end, and they'll get a cleaning lesson on their end.
One reviewer raved, "I have been looking for a basket for the bottom of my stairs to kind of be a 'catch all' for items that need to go upstairs. This was the perfect solution as it is large enough to hold a good amount of things, but compact enough to not get in the way of using the stairs. I love the looks of it as well!"
No matter what you put inside—from cleaning supplies to toys—the basket can help maintain order (no more tripping over things lying on the stairs!). Shoppers also say the weaved husk material has a classic look to it, so the organizer doesn't look like an eyesore. "The basket itself is beautifully weaved," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Looks lovely on the stairs and has a good price."
Below, shop the innovative basket that will become your new favorite storage essential.
