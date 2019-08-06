I Don't Have AC and This Is the Only Thing Keeping Me Cool This Summer

Image zoom amazon.com

Surviving sweltering August weather without air conditioning may seem like an impossible feat, but with the right products and gadgets, you can make it through a hot, humid summer and live to tell the tale. If you know where to look, you can find cooling bed sheets, lightweight comforters, and even breathable pajamas all specifically designed to help you beat the heat and get a good night’s sleep, no matter how high the temperatures rise.

However, no amount of cooling sleepwear or bedding can keep you quite as comfortable as a powerful fan. If AC isn’t an option in your home or you’re simply looking to save on energy costs, a handy air circulator is a great option. But be warned, not all fans are up to the task.

In my quest for the perfect small-but-mighty fan to cool down my cozy (tiny) bedroom, it took a bit of trial and error to find the right product. I wanted something small enough to sit on my windowsill that wouldn’t take up valuable floor space while still providing a powerful flow of air to keep me comfortable even on hot New York summer nights.

In the end, it was my second purchase, the Honeywell Turbo Force Room Air Circulator, that ticked all of the boxes and earned a permanent place by my window—at least, until the fall. Of course, nothing compares to a proper air conditioning unit, but this affordable fan comes pretty close. In fact, it’s currently the best-selling table fan on Amazon and similar versions of the helpful device have quickly sold out.

The 10-inch fan boasts three speeds and a 90-degree pivoting head so that you can direct air as needed. It’s also quiet enough on its highest setting for me, a light sleeper, to fall and stay asleep through the night. Plus, its nimble design makes it easy for me to move it about my apartment—it’s a game-changer for doing hair and makeup in the bathroom.

According to more than 2,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that this fan is a winner when it comes to affordability and functionality. As one shopper aptly described it, “It’s quiet, it moves a decent amount of air, and while it’s not going to win any beauty pageants, it’s compact enough to not be a hideous eyesore.” I couldn’t agree more.

“This is the PERFECT FAN, neither too big nor too weak,” another reviewer wrote.

Although the fan was originally listed as $40, it’s currently discounted to just $27. Get yours on sale before it sells out.

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com.