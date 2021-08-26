Amazon Shoppers Say This Compact Fan Cools Rooms 'Almost Too Much'—and It's Only $15
For many, the importance of creating an optimal environment for sleep is high. Some people choose to go to bed early and unwind by reading, while others have strict rules pertaining to where they will charge their phones. No matter what you include in your pre-bedtime routine, there is a consensus among many that warm air circulating in a bedroom is both distracting and uncomfortable. To keep rooms cool, many shoppers are turning to this compact fan—and it's on sale for $15 on Amazon.
The goal of the Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan, which has more than 56,000 five-star ratings, is to keep air moving quickly. So it makes sense it was designed with three speeds and the ability to rotate up to 90 degrees. If optimum coolness is your goal, plan to set the fan on the highest speed. Otherwise, you can choose from the slowest or medium speeds to create airflow and even white noise.
"Let's be realistic: When you buy a fan, you want it to move the air," said one five-star reviewer. "This beauty does it in spades. Even on low, it is still pushing quite a bit of air and does so relatively quietly. I set it up a few feet from my bed thinking it was 'enough.' Wrong. It's almost too much, and from me, that's saying something. Frankly, I love it! I have had too many little fans that just couldn't live up to the task. But this little jewel does exactly what it is supposed to do."
To buy: $15 (was $16); amazon.com.
Because the fan is compact, it works well when placed on tables, dressers, and desks, making it a great option for smaller spaces, like college dorm rooms, kids' bedrooms, and offices. But the Honeywell HT-900 fan's size does not mean it does not have substantial reach for a small device—the airflow can be felt up to 27 feet away from the fan's source, according to the brand.
"I bought two of these for my boys' bedrooms to circulate the air and provide white noise for sleep," wrote another reviewer. "I was completely surprised when I plugged these in for the first time. They are amazingly quiet, with no buzzing or rattles from the casing. On the high setting, you can feel the circulation from anywhere in the room, and even on the lowest setting the fan still moves a lot of air, and does so quietly."
Other than providing assistance with keeping bedrooms and other spaces cool, the Honeywell HT-900 fan can also act as a way to conserve energy. According to Honeywell, "The right fan helps cool you off and improves airflow in your room or home. Give your air conditioner and wallet a break by using fans to help reduce your energy consumption and costs." So go ahead and let the AC take the night off when you plug this fan in. The warm temperatures and heat waves are far from over, but you can still create a comfortable, cool environment with the Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan.