Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Shelves Are the ‘Best Quality on the Market,’ and They’re 54% Off
Clutter—it’s one of those things that creeps up on us slowly over time, but somehow feels like it appeared overnight. It’s what happens when chip bags and cookie boxes start to live on the counter after running out of pantry space, or when random coolers and tool boxes start to form a leaning tower of Pisa in the corner of the garage. The solution to clutter is getting organized, and for more than 7,100 Amazon shoppers, that quick fix came in the form of these storage shelves.
We’re talking about the Honey-Can-Do Storage Shelves, which have five levels that can each support a whopping 200 pounds. Made of heavy-duty steel material, the storage racks are customizable and can be placed wherever you want them to sit on the frame—so something like your tall stand mixer can fit wherever you want it to. And since they’re NSF-approved, according to the brand, (meaning they’re certified for commercial kitchen use by the National Sanitation Foundation), you know they’re safe, or as one shopper puts it, the “best quality on the market.”
This doesn’t mean they’re super expensive, though. Right now, they’re on sale in the black colorway (they also come in chrome or white) for just $58—that’s 54 percent off the usual price. It’s no wonder a reviewer called the shelves “the best low-cost storage solution” they’ve found and said they “definitely would recommend” to anyone in need of extra shelves.
To buy: $58 (was $125); amazon.com.
Other shoppers add that the shelving units are super versatile and can be used in pretty much any room in their homes. Some use them to store extra towels and products in their bathrooms, while others have them standing in their kitchens to display gadgets and store extra pantry items.
“We bought two of the shelving systems for our small kitchen to replace an oversized cabinet and we like them so much, we wish we had room for a third,” one person wrote. “Both my wife and I are very impressed.”
And while assembling furniture you buy online can be a journey, many users say the storage rack was simple to put together thanks to the fact that Honey-Can-Do included an instructional video on its Amazon listing.
“I usually hate putting things together, the directions are always a nightmare and I end up very frustrated,” another said. “The Honey-Can-Do shelving systems were extremely easy to assemble, the directions were good and the company's online video was even better.
Order your own Honey-Can-Do Storage Shelves to get your mess in order today while they’re still more than half off at Amazon.