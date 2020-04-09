This May Shock You, But These All-Natural, Homemade Weed Killers Really Work

Try this homemade weed killer as part of your spring lawn care: a gallon of vinegar, a cup of salt or Borax, and a tablespoon of dish soap. To apply, use a spray bottle where you can toggle the nozzle between a spray or a stream. If it’s a small area, shoot a stream; if it’s an all-over weed situation, go for the spray. Don’t go crazy, though.

“Be careful with it,” Reichert advises. “It doesn’t know the difference between a weed and a flower.” Especially when using the more potent Borax (a naturally occurring substance that doesn’t cause lingering harm to an ecosystem or absorb through skin), the solution can also kill the soil so that nothing else will grow around it. This method works best on a sunny day, as the natural acid will burn the plant and the salt will shrivel it up by sundown (the dish soap helps the solution stick to the weeds). For a quick curb appeal fix, this one is also lasting.