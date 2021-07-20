How to Choose the Right Size AC for Your Space

Determine How Many BTUs You Need per Square Foot

Energy Star expects you to need between 20 to 30 BTUs per square foot of cooling power. So a room that's 250 to 300 square feet would need 7,000 BTUs to cool, while a room or home that's 1,400 to 1,500 square feet would need 24,000 BTUs.

