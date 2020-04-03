All of the Best Deals From Wayfair's Huge ‘Home Updates for Less’ Sale
Score up to 70 percent off furniture, appliances, bedding, and more.
If you’re starting to get tired of your furniture and decor from spending so much time at home, now is the perfect time to upgrade your space. To help make your home renovations (no matter how big or small) more budget-friendly, Wayfair just launched a huge sale with discounts of up to 70 percent off across nearly every category, from home office essentials to bedding and mattresses.
Wayfair’s Home Updates for Less sale includes tons of products, so we dug through them all and found the best deals to brighten up your home and make your space more functional. There are plenty of gorgeous area rugs starting at just $40, which can totally transform the look of any room. And if you’re ready to start spring cleaning, don’t forget to check out Wayfair’s sale on top-rated vacuums from brands like Dyson and iRobot.
Even kitchen appliances and cookware are included in the sale—you can snag a coveted KitchenAid stand mixer for $100 off right now, while this popular 11-piece nonstick cookware set from Cuisinart is down to just $92. You can also find discounted desks, chairs, and other office furniture to help make your work-from-home setup more comfortable.
While the Wayfair sale will last until April 28, deals this good often sell out quickly. (Select colors and sizes of some items are already out of stock.) To make sure you don’t miss out on these major discounts, we suggest shopping for your favorite pieces ASAP. Plus, Wayfair offers free shipping on orders over $49, so you won’t have to pay an additional fee for your items—including furniture!—to arrive right on your doorstep. Shop the best deals from Wayfair’s Home Updates for Less sale below:
Best Home Office Deals
- Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair: $65 (was $160)
- Andover Mills Espresso Marlton L-Shape Desk with Hutch: $147 (was $256)
- Three Posts Eckard Task Chair: $250 (was $490)
- Langley Street Tess Desk: $93 (was $139)
- Brayden Studio Burford 17" Desk Lamp: $53 (was $107)
Best Bedding and Mattress Deals
- August Grove Amberley Reversible Quilt Set: from $50 (was $160)
- Alwyn Home Reversible Comforter: from $35 (was $135)
- Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set: from $22 (was $50)
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Duvet Cover + 2 Shams Set: from $32 (was $102)
- Alwyn Home Lightweight Summer Down Comforter: from $80 (was $200)
- Wayfair Sleep 10.5" Medium Hybrid Mattress: from $180 (was $329)
See more Wayfair bedding deals here and mattress deals here.
Best Kitchen and Small Appliance Deals
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: from $25 (was $350)
- Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer: $43 (was $100)
- Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set: $92 (was $300)
- Staub 3.75-Quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven: $134 (was $429)
- Cuisinart Precision Master 12 Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer: $149 with code SPRING15 (was $450)
- Le Creuset Enamel on Steel 1.25-Quart Whistling Stovetop Kettle: $70 (was $100)
See more Wayfair kitchen deals here and small appliance deals here.
Best Home Decor and Rug Deals
- Umbra Trigg Wall Décor: $20 for two (was $25)
- Zipcode Design Talmo Abstract Area Rug: $40 (was $79)
- Willa Arlo Interiors Canonbury 8" Table Lamp: $34 (was $80)
- East Urban Home White Stained Glass Art: $40 (was $79)
- Three Posts Tishie Floating Wall Shelf Set: $49 for two (was $60)
Best Furniture Deals
- Willa Arlo Interiors Warm Gold Janelle Console Table: $186 (was $250)
- Zipcode Design Champney Modern Etagere Bookcase: $316 (was $524)
- Feminine French Country Landis Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman: $140 (was $453)
- Foundstone Derry 88" Square Arm Sofa: $720 (was $1,350)
- Gracie Oaks Delesha Multifunction Prep Table with Wood Top: $184 (was $339)
- Darby Home Co Nadine 7 Piece Dining Set: $540 (was $1,224)
Best Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $300 (was $330)
- Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Spin Steam Mop: $100 (was $130)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum: $450 (was $500)
- bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With Mini-mop Attachment: from $188 (was $669)
- Shark Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum: $220 (was $254)
Best Storage Deals
- Red Barrel Studio Traxler Mug Tree: $23 (was $34)
- Rebrilliant Bamboo Laundry Hamper: $25 (was $42)
- Honey Can Do Under Cabinet Shelving Rack: $26 (was $34)
- Zevro Zero Gravity 12 Jar Spice Jar & Rack Set: $26 (was $56)
- Wayfair Basics 72" H x 36" W 5-Shelf Wire Shelving Unit: $50 (was $177)