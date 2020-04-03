All of the Best Deals From Wayfair's Huge ‘Home Updates for Less’ Sale

Score up to 70 percent off furniture, appliances, bedding, and more.

By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
April 03, 2020
wayfair.com

If you’re starting to get tired of your furniture and decor from spending so much time at home, now is the perfect time to upgrade your space. To help make your home renovations (no matter how big or small) more budget-friendly, Wayfair just launched a huge sale with discounts of up to 70 percent off across nearly every category, from home office essentials to bedding and mattresses

Wayfair’s Home Updates for Less sale includes tons of products, so we dug through them all and found the best deals to brighten up your home and make your space more functional. There are plenty of gorgeous area rugs starting at just $40, which can totally transform the look of any room. And if you’re ready to start spring cleaning, don’t forget to check out Wayfair’s sale on top-rated vacuums from brands like Dyson and iRobot. 

Even kitchen appliances and cookware are included in the sale—you can snag a coveted KitchenAid stand mixer for $100 off right now, while this popular 11-piece nonstick cookware set from Cuisinart is down to just $92. You can also find discounted desks, chairs, and other office furniture to help make your work-from-home setup more comfortable. 

While the Wayfair sale will last until April 28, deals this good often sell out quickly. (Select colors and sizes of some items are already out of stock.) To make sure you don’t miss out on these major discounts, we suggest shopping for your favorite pieces ASAP. Plus, Wayfair offers free shipping on orders over $49, so you won’t have to pay an additional fee for your items—including furniture!—to arrive right on your doorstep. Shop the best deals from Wayfair’s Home Updates for Less sale below:

wayfair.com

1
Best Home Office Deals

wayfair.com

2
Best Bedding and Mattress Deals

wayfair.com

3
Best Kitchen and Small Appliance Deals

wayfair.com

4
Best Home Decor and Rug Deals

wayfair.com

5
Best Furniture Deals

wayfair.com

6
Best Vacuum Deals

wayfair.com

7
Best Storage Deals

