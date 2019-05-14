Unexpected Exterior Paint Colors You Probably Haven’t Considered (But Totally Should)
These colors will perk up your home's curb appeal.
What color is the exterior of your home? Is it a neutral hue, or something a little more unexpected? White, gray, and beige are popular exterior paint colors, but unless you have a strict homeowner's association, there's no reason you need to stick to these classic colors. If you're ready to make a bold move and paint your home a fresh hue, consider the inspiring options spotted on Instagram, below. Whether you opt for moody and sophisticated black or a playful shade of pink, these paint colors are bound to boost your home's curb appeal and attract attention. With exterior paint colors this pretty, your home is likely to become Insta-famous in its own right.
Pale Pink
New Orleans is full of beautiful, colorful homes, so it's no surprise that @nola_val spotted this pretty pastel house in the Big Easy. Pink is an uncommon hue for an exterior, but when you choose a pale shade of the popular color, it can look surprisingly neutral. If you don't want to steal all of the attention on the block, keep the trim and front door white.
Shop the Look: If you're searching for a whisper-soft shade that reads as sophisticated rather than bubblegum, consider Benjamin Moore's Queen Anne Pink.
Deep Blue
As if choosing blue paint colors for the interior of your home wasn't challenging enough, picking a shade of blue for the exterior is even harder. This gorgeous home captured by blogger xo, mrs measom nails the ideal shade: It's rich and complicated, making it slightly more interesting than a basic navy. Complemented by white trim and a wooden front door, this home proves that blue exterior paint can look timeless.
Shop the Look: Check out Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball and Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore.
Charcoal
Dark gray is a surprising shade to pick for the front of your home—but when Jenni Yolo from I Spy DIY spotted this charcoal exterior, she was tempted to not only snap a pic, but also to replicate the look for her own renovation project. If you want to prevent this moody hue from looking too, well, moody, you'll want to pair it with a cheery front door color. This peachy door does the trick, but you could also opt for a red door or a bright white door to up the contrast.
Shop the Look: For a similar dark gray, check out Benjamin Moore's Gravel Gray.
Sage Green
To fill your Instagram feed with pretty house exteriors every single day, be sure to follow Heather's Fave Houses. She posts beautiful houses in the Portland, Oregon area, including this charming green home. This hue is bright enough to be eye-catching, yet subdued enough to blend into the lush garden.
Shop the Look: Want a classic sage green even Joanna Gaines would approve of? Try Magnolia Green from Magnolia Home.
Sky Blue
If navy isn't your shade, try this uplifting sky blue. Captured by Carla Taylor in Charleston, this blue house is undeniably charming. Ground the sky blue facade with deep gray trim and shutters.
Shop the Look: For a slighter paler shade, opt for Benjamin Moore's Sky High.