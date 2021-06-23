8 Features Homebuyers Are Demanding in 2021

2 Curbless Shower

A curbless shower is one that doesn't have a barrier to step over, and it's in second place on the list of features that bump up a home's selling price. "Buyers are increasingly interested in spa-like features and luxury bathroom amenities that allow them to relax and recharge at home," Pendleton explains. On average, homes with curbless showers sell for 3.6 percent more than those without.

According to Bill Golden, a realtor/associate broker at RE/MAX Around Atlanta, Ga., this feature is popular with his baby boomer buyers. "They're looking at features with an eye to the future when they're buying," he says. Curbless showers reduce the risk of falls and injuries for seniors, plus they're more accessible to those in a wheelchair, especially when paired with a wide shower door. "Also, nice, big showers have way surpassed tubs as must-have items in a master bath, and I expect we'll see more and more showers go curbless as homeowners rip out tubs and use the space for larger, nicer showers."