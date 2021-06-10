5 Stylish Tiny House Plans We're Coveting Right Now

Tiny houses are still trending, and recently it seems like everyone-including Amazon and IKEA!-is joining the tiny house craze. Whether you're thinking about downsizing to a tiny house in retirement, want to add a guest house to your property, or are constructing a mini vacation getaway, the five tiny house plans below have you covered. A garden cottage to use as an artist's studio? Check. A carefully designed one-bedroom for your in-laws? You got it! You can customize each plan if you like, or ask your contractor to build them as is so these tiny houses will be move-in ready in no time.