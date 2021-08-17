This $9 Fruit Fly Trap Caught a Disgusting Amount of Bugs in My Kitchen Overnight

The Stingmon 12-Pack of Fruit Fly Traps is only $9 at Amazon and it completely eradicated the fruit flies in my kitchen. The traps have a bright yellow color that attracts the flies and a double-sided, non-toxic sticky adhesive that catches the bugs. I placed a few traps in my fruit bowl and garbage can, and by the time I woke up the next day, they were covered in dead bugs—and by the end of the week, there wasn't a fly to be found.