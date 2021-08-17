This $9 Fruit Fly Trap Caught a Disgusting Amount of Bugs in My Kitchen Overnight
Fruit flies are some of the most annoying household pests to deal with in the summer, because once you have one, you'll quickly get dozens. I suffered a fruit fly infestation after bringing home farmers' market peaches and tomatoes, and I was totally overwhelmed by the swarm of tiny flies. So I took to Amazon to find a quick solution to my fruit fly problem.
The Stingmon 12-Pack of Fruit Fly Traps is only $9 at Amazon and it completely eradicated the fruit flies in my kitchen. The traps have a bright yellow color that attracts the flies and a double-sided, non-toxic sticky adhesive that catches the bugs. I placed a few traps in my fruit bowl and garbage can, and by the time I woke up the next day, they were covered in dead bugs—and by the end of the week, there wasn't a fly to be found.
To buy: $9 (was $15); amazon.com.
The non-toxic traps are safe to use in produce and soil, and they're not harmful to kids or pets. If you have a pest problem outdoors, the sticky traps are temperature-resistant and waterproof, so you can easily use them outside. The traps come in a variety of shapes like butterflies, birds, and flowers, too.
And if you can't be convinced from my assessment alone, over 13,500 Amazon shoppers also turn to these sticky traps to remove fruit flies and fungus gnats from nesting in their produce and house plants.
"Thanks to my son's science fair project with fruit, we developed a small fruit fly problem in May. I've been trying to get rid of them for two months using home remedies, to no avail," this reviewer said. "I got these adhesive traps and within 12 hours, they caught almost all the fruit flies. I'm sure by the end of the weekend, I will have solved my two-month fruit fly issue, cheaply and without chemicals. Don't hesitate if you have fruit flies!"
One shopper wrote, "These work amazingly well. If you have fungus gnats they are a must-buy. I had such an infestation, [and] it was driving me bonkers. Three hours after I put these traps in my plants, there were just a few gnats still flying around. The rest of their brethren were stuck fast to the traps. I even used one in my kitchen around the produce we've been hauling in from our garden and quite a few fruit flies got stuck to it. Well worth the few bucks they cost."
There's no need to stress about fruit flies and gnats in your home—with these sticky traps from Amazon they'll be gone in hours.