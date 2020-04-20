Quick Fix

Our easiest-ever decor updates, organizing tricks, and cleaning tips to make your home look great and run smoothly. This month: We asked the paint pros for their tried-and-true paint color picks, painting hacks, and expert advice. Your next paint project just got much easier.

Pick the Perfect Paint Color

5 Paint Colors That Can Actually Help Your Home Look Cleaner

Swap a scuffed-up interior paint color for these neutral options that will help your home shine, even when you don’t have time to clean.
6 Gray Paint Colors You'll Never Regret, According to Paint Pros

Avoid painter's remorse with these popular gray paint colors.
The Best Blue Paint Colors for Every Room in Your House

Find your perfect shade of blue.
7 Timeless Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

These interior paint colors will always be on-trend. 
12 Paint Colors That Will Make You Happier, According to Paint Pros

Boost your mood with these cheerful paint color picks from the pros.
Don't Try This at Home

7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Picking Paint Colors

Here's what not to do, according to the paint pros.
Paint Pros Reveal 7 Major Painting Mistakes to Avoid

Avoid these common painting pitfalls with these expert painting tips, and everyone will think you hired a professional. 
Tools of the Trade

11 Painting Tools You Need (and 5 You Don’t), According to a Paint Pro

Here are the tools that are worth the money—plus the gimmicks to avoid.

