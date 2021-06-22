How to Save Money on Solar Power

Shop via a quote aggregator

If you intend to purchase the solar panels (as opposed to leasing them), you can invite multiple installation companies to provide estimates individually, or you can simply use an online solar marketplace like EnergySage, which allows homeowners to obtain multiple competitive bids from pre-screened, local installers.

"We're the Expedia or Kayak of solar," says Vikram Aggarwal, CEO, and founder of the site, which works with a network of more than 500 pre-screened solar installers.

Created in 2013 with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's SunShot initiative (a program designed to reduce the cost of solar energy and make it cost-competitive with other forms of energy), EnergySage is known for helping shoppers to pay significantly less for residential solar than what's offered outside the platform. This, says Aggarwal, is because of the competitive nature of the EnergySage marketplace.

"You're getting high-quality companies to compete and prices tend to be 20 to 30 percent less," explains Aggarwal. "We have data to prove that."

A handful of government-funded research labs back up what Aggarwal is saying about the cost savings to be had when using EnergySage to purchase residential solar. One such study, The Value of Transparency in Distributed Solar PV Markets, published in 2017 by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that quote aggregators like EnergySage in particular not only drive installers to be far more transparent but they also drive prices down by as much as $5,000.