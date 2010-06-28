Repot a Plant as a Hostess Gift
The quickest way to make over a plant? Repot it in a cheerful mug or bowl.
Merry Potter
Wish your new houseplant's container was as pretty as the plush green leaves on top? Upgrade the nursery pot's standard-issue camouflage green or terra-cotta orange by swapping it for a brightly colored mixing bowl or coffee mug.
Do It Yourself: 3 Steps
Step 1
Choose a vessel that is taller than it is wide and a plant, such as a fern or a philodendron, that flourishes in damp soil.
Step 2
Unless you want to break out the drill, fill the bottom third of the container with pebbles to allow for drainage.
Step 3
Spread a layer of potting soil on the pebbles so the roots won't touch rock. Set the plant and top off with more soil.