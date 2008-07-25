What it is: Similar to a casement window, but hinged at the top.



Pro: When extended, the glass slopes downward, so the window can be left open when it rains. It can be used as a clerestory (a window near the top of a wall) to let hot air escape.



Con: Offers only partial ventilation and is usually too small to use in the event of an evacuation.



Tip: Check labels for a window’s U-value (aim for 0.35 or lower). The lower the number, the better its insulating property.