Knowing types of windows seems like a pretty specific skill—not like knowing how to hang curtains or how to clean windows, which are pretty universal pieces of knowledge anyone living in a space with windows should have. Being able to identify the different types of windows or knowing window anatomy is something that, for most people, only comes up in certain situations: when it’s time to pick new windows, build a new home, or tackle a huge renovation, or even when they’re just admiring the light levels in a friend or neighbor’s home.If and when one of those events occur, though, not knowing your types of windows can put you way behind the curve and add extra stress to the process. Windows are an integral part of any home—there’s a reason people put so much emphasis on natural light in their spaces, and windows are the key to that great illumination—so knowing how to talk about and pick them is vital to a successful home improvement project.New to the world of windows? Never fear: Here, we’ve broken down six common types of windows you’re likely to see in showrooms or hardware stores, so you can get an idea of what windows you like and what might work best for your space. Borrowing examples of types of windows from our friends over at Marvin, the makers of master-crafted, premium-quality windows and doors, we’ve outlined the pros and cons of each type of window, so any window shopper knows what they’re getting into.Read on to finally learn the difference between a casement window and a fixed or picture window, and then go forth and conquer your window-shopping challenges—just be prepared to shock salespeople, contractors, and more with your newfound knowledge.