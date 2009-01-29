Home Upgrades and Improvements That Really Pay Off

Why it pays off: It’s hard to go wrong with remodeling your kitchen, which can net up to 77 percent of the cost. If you’re upgrading with resale in mind, though, just avoid making overly personal decisions with the decor to make your kitchen more sellable; the features of your dream kitchen may populate someone else’s nightmares.

“People know that renovating can be a nightmare, and potential buyers will appreciate that you did the dirty work for them,” says Vern Yip, a designer and former host of HGTV’s Deserving Design. “But stick with high-quality fixtures, like stainless-steel appliances and granite counters, and don’t pair them with a cheaper material, like laminate.”

A word of caution: If your house is a tiny two-bedroom bungalow, don’t bother splurging on, say, a high-end stove. “You’ll never get your money back by installing fancy appliances in a smaller home,” says Leslie Sellers, vice president of the Appraisal Institute, an association of real estate–appraisal professionals in Chicago.

And if an appliance overhaul isn’t in the cards, “you can easily make cosmetic updates on a kitchen that’s in decent shape,” says Steven D. Bullock, a designer in New York City and a certified member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association, in Hackettstown, N.J. For example, if your existing appliances are in good working order, coat them with electrostatic paint to give them a metallic or enamel-type finish. And you don’t have to rip out your cabinets, either: The 2020 Cost vs. Value Report found that minor kitchen remodels have a higher return on investment than major ones.