The 7 Most Common Home Renovation Mistakes to Avoid

You’ve seen enough home improvement shows to know that it’s possible to build an entire home in a week. But TV is not real life, and for your own renovation, you need to allow time to plan, to do each step thoroughly, and to address the unexpected.

“You have to respect the enormity of it all,” says Dan DiClerico, HomeAdvisor's renovation expert, who says that with proper planning, a three- to six-month window isn’t overkill for a big project. Building in enough time—and cushioning it with a few extra weeks—will give you room to properly plan a project, assemble a team, and work through anything that comes up with less stress.