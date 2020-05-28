5 Low-Budget Projects to Boost Your Home's Value—Plus 2 to Avoid at All Costs

"According to a Zillow survey, 87 percent of real estate agents say you should do this before selling your home." A clean carpet can dramatically improve the look of your home, without having to shell out for a brand-new one that the buyers may decide to replace anyway.

However, if your carpet is stained beyond repair, replacing it may be the only option. In that case, Pendleton suggests opting for a low-pile carpet in a neutral griege (gray-beige) color. "If you don’t trust your ability to DIY a carpet replacement project, try removing the old carpet yourself, saving the cost of a pro’s labor hours."