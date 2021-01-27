6 Foolproof Yellow Paint Colors the Pros Swear By

"Marblehead Gold HC-11 has enough pop to give you ‘happy’ yellow vibes; but subtle brown tones lend a muted, earthy quality that is a little easier on the eye and makes the color adaptable to different styles, from traditional to modern, and a range of spaces, from kitchen walls to the front door," explains Nivara Xaykao, a color specialist for Benjamin Moore.

What makes this shade of yellow unique? It contains just the barest hint of green.