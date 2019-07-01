7 Things You Should Always Consider Before DIY-ing a Paint Project

One thing people often overlook before they embark on a DIY paint project is the current condition of their walls. If you live in a new home with perfectly smooth walls and few nicks, painting your master bath could be a relatively easy project. But if you're in an older home that has crumbling plaster and layer after layer of paint, the work of removing the old paint and spackling could turn an otherwise easy project into one better left to the pros.

Of course, this is a judgment call that should be based on your level of experience and how much time and work you're willing to put in. But as a general rule: If you're not sure whether you'll be able to achieve a smooth finish, it's time to call a professional painter.

