How to Pick the Perfect Trim Paint Color, According to a Paint Pro

"You want to keep color temperature in mind when choosing a white trim paint," says Gibbons. "A warm white is a perpetual favorite that’s versatile and inviting, but is also the best choice to pair with other warm hues like reds, oranges or warm neutrals," she advises.

And if the walls are blues or greens? Opt for a cool white trim color. And if all else fails: "A clean, neutral white will have a fresh, modern look that pairs well with pretty much any color."

"Just like you would any other color, test your trim paint to make sure you love it in your space and that it looks good with your walls," Gibbons recommends. Never underestimate the power of the paint swatch.