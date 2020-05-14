7 Timeless Paint Colors You Will Never Regret
These interior paint colors will never go out of style.
Nope, it’s not seven different shades of white. We reached out to some of our favorite paint companies to ask which interior paint colors customers keep coming in for again and again. They revealed some of the most popular and longest-running interior paint colors on the market. These time-tested colors have been loved for years, proving that they will never go out of style—so you won't regret your pick a few years from now.
1
Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue
The dark blues are always popular for Farrow & Ball, but in general, blue is a color used for its amazing transformative powers. It reflects the soothing tones of both the sea and the sky, creating rooms with a timeless appeal. A deep blue tone, like the cult-favorite Hague Blue, creates a space that’s both comforting and restorative.
2
Clare’s Current Mood
People aren’t afraid to go deep when it comes to blues and greens; you can’t underestimate the impact of bold color in any room in your home. Clare’s research shows that dark shades, such as Current Mood, are still having a major moment. This hue brings richness to a kid’s bedroom, a nursery, an office, or even a master bedroom.
3
Benjamin Moore’s Simply White
So we had to include at least one shade of white! A favorite of interior designers and homeowners alike, Benjamin Moore's Simply White feels crisp and clean, like a fresh snowfall. Warm undertones keep it from feeling sterile, so this white is multi-purpose, and it’s a favorite for trim, ceilings, and walls.
4
PPG’s Pony Tail
Beige is back, but honestly did it ever really go anywhere? One of PPG’s longest-running colors, Pony Tail is a mid-tone, shaded clay beige with a khaki undertone. As versatile as it sounds, it looks at home in any room in your house. Paired with white trim, it feels clean and fresh, but still adds warmth.
5
Behr’s Dark Crimson
Rich without being showy, Dark Crimson looks powerful on any wall, but could be a dramatic choice in a dining room or office space. As the light within a room changes, the color does too, evolving to a deep wine colored shade. It’s an interior paint color that defies trends and will always be appealing.
6
Clark+Kensington’s Stone Fireplace
A nod to natural materials, this slate gray feels at home in an organized kitchen, but could work just as well in a living room. Accented with other natural surfaces like stone and wood, Clark + Kensington's Stone Fireplace feels modern but still has some traditional appeal too.
7
Sherwin Williams’ Tricorn Black
If a room is full of natural light, black can be a dramatic and dynamic color, adding a warmth and coziness to a bedroom, foyer, or powder room. Sherwin-Williams’ truest black, Tricorn Black, works as a great accent color on a ceiling or trim, but also as a beautiful, modern statement in any room of the house.