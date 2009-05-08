Time-Saving Tools for Painting Projects
Paint Buddy by Rubbermaid
Why drag out all your supplies for one quick touch-up? This mini-roller features an airtight compartment that keeps leftover paint like new―indefinitely. Use the funnel (included) to pour paint into the container so you can instantly―and seamlessly―hide scuffs and marks.
To buy: $10, lowes.com for store locations.
Pro Classic Roller Covers by Wooster
- Want to save money on your next project? No need to skimp on quality: All three of these shed-resistant nine-inch polypropylene covers cost less than one decent brush. Use them with any type of paint; they’ll deliver a smooth, lint-free finish.
- To buy: $9 for three, lowes.com for store locations.
Can Claw by Painter’s Sundries
Fastened to the rim of a standard gallon can, this ergonomic plastic handle makes toting it a breeze. Designed to reduce muscle fatigue and stress on the wrist, it’s also a huge time-saver: Just hold the can in one hand and dip your brush into it with the other―no pan (or pan cleanup) needed.
To buy: $8, canclaw.com.
5-in-1 Painter’s Tool by Hyde
A strong, nylon handle and high-carbon steel blade make this multitasking tool a handywoman’s godsend. It’s the only thing you’ll need to scrape off chipping paint, clear out and open up cracks in walls and edging, spread patching compound, and pop open tricky lids. Once you’ve applied your final coat, slide the rounded edge over rollers to squeeze out excess paint.
To buy: $5, hardwareandtools.com.
Paint & Rust Stripper by 3M Scotch-Brite
Attach this extra-coarse stripping tool to your power drill or electric sander to remove rust and peeling paint from woods and metals. Made of synthetic webbing, its disc glides over contours and doesn’t gouge surfaces. Unlike wire brushes, it won’t rust or splinter.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Scotch-Blue Painter’s Tape by 3M
More flexible than masking tape, it can remain on surfaces for up to two weeks without leaving a mark. Simply smooth it on and get straight lines that paint won’t seep past.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Edge Like A Pro Paint Edger by Shur-Line
- Use this tool to apply paint as close to ceiling, crown molding, and baseboard edges as possible. It will help you create crisp, clean lines without the use of painter’s tape.
- To buy: $5, farmandfleet.com.