Sherwin-Williams Has a New Sanitizing Paint That Can Actually Make Your Home Cleaner
Paint your way to a germ-free bathroom or kitchen.
We've written before about paint colors that can make your home look cleaner, but thanks to Sherwin-Williams' latest innovation, paint can now actually make your home cleaner. SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology comes in 540 hues and applies just like standard interior latex paint, but there's more to this paint than meets the eye. It can help rid the walls in your home of harmful bacteria, making it ideal for high-traffic areas in your home, like the entryway, kitchen, and bathroom.
This EPA- registered paint kills 99.9 percent of certain types of bacteria, including Staph and E. coli, within two hours of exposure. So if you just moved into a new home and want to ensure the bathroom is germ-free, a fresh coat of paint is a great place to start. Over time, if the painted surface is maintained and kept free of damage, it will continue to kill 90 percent of bacteria for up to four years. An added bonus: since this paint is available in a satin finish, the slightly glossy texture is easy to wipe clean. A paint that sanitizes your walls as it delivers a dose of color, and is easy to clean? We consider this a win-win.
Ready to paint your way to a cleaner home? First choose from over 500 colors from the Sherwin-Williams' Living Well Collection. Here are a few favorites for inspiration.
Keep your bathroom stress-free and germ-free by opting for sanitizing paint in a neutral hue, like Worldly Gray, shown here. Check out the Unwind Collection for more soothing neutrals.
Kitchen cabinets and islands face a lot of wear and tear (plus, grimy fingerprints if you have young kids!). Luckily, this sanitizing paint is protecting surfaces 24/7, while the satin finish makes it easy to wipe away scuffs and smudges.
No matter which room (or corner) you've dedicated to at-home workouts this year, make this space easier to wipe down by brushing on a coat of SuperPaint with sanitizing technology built right in.